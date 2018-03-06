Tax on restaurant food in Mississippi, Sunshine returns today, m - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tax on restaurant food in Mississippi, Sunshine returns today, more potholes filled

Good Tuesday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:

A tourism tax bill benefiting Southaven, Mississippi is on its way to Governor Phil Bryant for his signature. The "Penny for the Parks" measure will mean over $1.9 million in tourism tax revenue. We'll explain how it works this morning.

The City of Memphis says more than 18,000 potholes have been filled since the bad weather in Mid-January. We'll explain how crews are working to fix the problem this morning.

Memphis Tigers fans were cheering for blue in more ways than one at Sunday's basketball game. The Memphis Police Department was presented the game ball at the tigers verses East Carolina game at FedEx Forum. We'll tell you the reasons behind it this morning.

Nearly 20 homes in Earle, Arkansas have been evacuated because of flooding from the Tyronza River. The Crittenden County Emergency Management Agency has alerted the state government and declared the area a disaster zone. We'll update you on the flooding issues this morning on #wmc5.

Weather:
Lots of sunshine today with highs in the 60s. We'll tell you about the rest of the week including our next chance of rain. Details on weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on WMC Action News 5.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Highpoint Church 'wrapping up' Savage investigation
What we call BBQ
Jury awards former Queen's nurse $3.8 million in racial discrimination ...
Pediatric nurse adopts severely abused twins
Caught on camera: Man slashes woman's neck at laundromat

Join us as we get going on a beautiful Tuesday morning!

Andrew Douglas
Anchor

  • Daycare workers allegedly dosed toddlers to calm them for naps

    Daycare workers allegedly dosed toddlers to calm them for naps

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 2:46 AM EST2018-03-06 07:46:42 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 2:46 AM EST2018-03-06 07:46:42 GMT
    Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the toddlers’ naps, according to the police chief. (Source: Des Plaines Police/WBBM/CNN)Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the toddlers’ naps, according to the police chief. (Source: Des Plaines Police/WBBM/CNN)

    Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.

    Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.

  • Pediatric nurse adopts severely abused twins

    Pediatric nurse adopts severely abused twins

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:34 AM EST2018-03-05 16:34:40 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 11:38 AM EST2018-03-05 16:38:35 GMT
    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. (SOURCE: WAWS/WFOX/JESS HAMM PHOTOS)Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. (SOURCE: WAWS/WFOX/JESS HAMM PHOTOS)

    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. 

    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. 

  • 2 children die after being hit, dragged by car

    2 children die after being hit, dragged by car

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:14 AM EST2018-03-06 06:14:05 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:14 AM EST2018-03-06 06:14:05 GMT
    No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash. (Source: WCBS/CNN)No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash. (Source: WCBS/CNN)

    No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.

    No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.

