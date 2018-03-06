Tax on restaurant food in Mississippi, Sunshine returns today, more potholes filled

Good Tuesday morning!

A tourism tax bill benefiting Southaven, Mississippi is on its way to Governor Phil Bryant for his signature. The "Penny for the Parks" measure will mean over $1.9 million in tourism tax revenue. We'll explain how it works this morning.

The City of Memphis says more than 18,000 potholes have been filled since the bad weather in Mid-January. We'll explain how crews are working to fix the problem this morning.

Memphis Tigers fans were cheering for blue in more ways than one at Sunday's basketball game. The Memphis Police Department was presented the game ball at the tigers verses East Carolina game at FedEx Forum. We'll tell you the reasons behind it this morning.

Nearly 20 homes in Earle, Arkansas have been evacuated because of flooding from the Tyronza River. The Crittenden County Emergency Management Agency has alerted the state government and declared the area a disaster zone. We'll update you on the flooding issues this morning on #wmc5.

Lots of sunshine today with highs in the 60s. We'll tell you about the rest of the week including our next chance of rain. Details on weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on WMC Action News 5.

