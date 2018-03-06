Vivians wins Gillom Trophy, Q. Weatherspoon takes Howell

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi State's Victoria Vivians has won the Gillom Trophy and Mississippi State's Quinndary Weatherspoon won the Howell Trophy at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

The Gillom Trophy is given to Mississippi's top college women's basketball player while the Howell is given to the top men's player.

Vivians won the Gillom Monday for a fourth straight season, which is unprecedented in the award's 11-year history. Weatherspoon is the first Mississippi State player to win the Howell Trophy since Arnett Moultrie in 2012.

The sweep for the Bulldogs was no surprise considering the school combined for five of the six finalists between the two awards. Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan and Blair Schaefer were the other Gillom finalists.

Mississippi State's Nick Weatherspoon and Southern Miss' Cortez Edwards were the other Howell finalists.

