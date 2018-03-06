Southaven tourism tax heads to Governor Bryant

A tourism tax bill that would benefit Southaven parks is on its way to Governor Phil Bryant.

The "Penny for the Parks" measure will mean over $1.9 million in tourism tax revenue that goes to improve city parks.

The tax will apply to restaurant meals in city limits. It'll be one penny for every dollar spent.

Last year, city voters decided to end the tax. A petition with 20 percent of eligible voters could force a referendum on the measure.

