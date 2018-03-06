Southaven tourism tax heads to Governor Bryant

The University of Mississippi is acknowledging its historical connections to slave labor, slave owners and officials who set policies that stripped African-Americans of voting rights after the Civil War.More >>
A tourism tax bill that would benefit Southaven parks is on its way to Governor Phil Bryant.More >>
Memphis Police Department confirms it is investigating reports of shots fired at Oak Court Mall.More >>
A Memphis grandmother is behind bars, accused of trying to smuggle several types of drugs to her grandson in jail.More >>
One person is critically injured after being shot during a bank robbery in Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
The crash happened at around 2:55 p.m. when a white Kia being driven by a twenty-one-year-old man attempted to pass a UPS truck and slammed head-on into a green Mazda Miata driven by forty-eight-year-old Franz Schultz of Evans.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A New York City college is trying to evict a 32-year-old former student who has refused to leave her dorm room since dropping out in 2016.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
