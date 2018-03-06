City council to discuss future grocery store options amid Kroger closures

Memphis City Council will discuss a proposal on Monday to pay for a study in communities where Kroger stores were shut down last month.

Councilman Edmund Ford is asking for around $18,500 from the city's operating budget to pay for a grocery feasibility study to look at bringing in other grocery options in the area.

Ford talked about the study and possible incentives for developing grocery stores in under served areas at the last council meeting.

Kroger closed three Mid-South stores last month, citing they were losing money. Those stores were located on Third Street and Lamar Avenue in Memphis, and a third in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

The move sparked criticism from the community from many people calling for more grocery options.

The C3 Land Cooperative responded by starting up a community garden. That's one of the charities in which CNN commentator Angela Rye donated part of her speaking fee when she was invited to the I Am A Man commemoration two weeks ago.

WMC Action News 5 will be at the council meeting and provide any updates as they're available.

