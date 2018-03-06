Study ranks best U.S. states for driving - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Study ranks best U.S. states for driving

(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

With U.S. traffic congestion costing the average driver $1,400 per year and the U.S. ranked 13th in the world in road quality, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018's Best & Worst States to Drive in.

To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states in 23 categories, including average gas prices, share of rush-hour traffic congestion, and road quality.
 

Best States for Driving

  1. Texas
  2. Kansas
  3. Nebraska
  4. Iowa
  5. North Carolina
  6. Oregon
  7. Georgia
  8. Alabama
  9. Arkansas
  10. Illinois


Best vs. Worst

Mississippi has the lowest share of rush-hour traffic congestion, 13 percent, which is 6.5 times lower than in California, the state with the highest at 85 percent.

Missouri has the lowest average regular gas price, $2.266 per gallon, which is 1.5 times lower than in Hawaii, the state with the highest at $3.301 per gallon.

Vermont has the fewest car thefts (per 1,000 residents), 0.45, which is 12.5 times fewer than in New Mexico, the state with the most at 5.64.

California has the most auto-repair shops (per square root of the population), 1.4653, which is 7.2 times more than in Alaska, the state with the fewest at 0.2027.

Maine has the lowest average car insurance rate, $925, which is 2.7 times lower than in Michigan, the state with the highest at $2,484. 


To view the full report and see where Mid-South states rank, click here.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Study ranks best U.S. states for driving

    Study ranks best U.S. states for driving

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 8:30 AM EST2018-03-06 13:30:57 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    With U.S. traffic congestion costing the average driver $1,400 per year and the U.S. ranked 13th in the world in road quality, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018's Best & Worst States to Drive in. 

    More >>

    With U.S. traffic congestion costing the average driver $1,400 per year and the U.S. ranked 13th in the world in road quality, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018's Best & Worst States to Drive in. 

    More >>

  • City council to discuss future grocery store options amid Kroger closures

    City council to discuss future grocery store options amid Kroger closures

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:19 AM EST2018-03-06 12:19:55 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)
    Memphis City Council will discuss a proposal on Monday to pay for a study in communities where Kroger stores were shut down last month. Councilman Edmund Ford is asking for around $18,500 from the city's operating budget to pay for a grocery feasibility study to look at bringing in other grocery options in the area. Ford talked about the study and possible incentives for developing grocery stores in under served areas at the last council meeting. Kroger closed three Mid-South store...More >>
    Memphis City Council will discuss a proposal on Monday to pay for a study in communities where Kroger stores were shut down last month. Councilman Edmund Ford is asking for around $18,500 from the city's operating budget to pay for a grocery feasibility study to look at bringing in other grocery options in the area. Ford talked about the study and possible incentives for developing grocery stores in under served areas at the last council meeting. Kroger closed three Mid-South store...More >>

  • Southaven tourism tax heads to Governor Bryant

    Southaven tourism tax heads to Governor Bryant

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:18 AM EST2018-03-06 12:18:35 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    A tourism tax bill that would benefit Southaven parks is on its way to Governor Phil Bryant.

    More >>

    A tourism tax bill that would benefit Southaven parks is on its way to Governor Phil Bryant.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly