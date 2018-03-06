Study ranks best U.S. states for driving

With U.S. traffic congestion costing the average driver $1,400 per year and the U.S. ranked 13th in the world in road quality, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018's Best & Worst States to Drive in.



To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states in 23 categories, including average gas prices, share of rush-hour traffic congestion, and road quality.



Best States for Driving

Texas Kansas Nebraska Iowa North Carolina Oregon Georgia Alabama Arkansas Illinois



Best vs. Worst

Mississippi has the lowest share of rush-hour traffic congestion, 13 percent, which is 6.5 times lower than in California, the state with the highest at 85 percent.

Missouri has the lowest average regular gas price, $2.266 per gallon, which is 1.5 times lower than in Hawaii, the state with the highest at $3.301 per gallon.

Vermont has the fewest car thefts (per 1,000 residents), 0.45, which is 12.5 times fewer than in New Mexico, the state with the most at 5.64.

California has the most auto-repair shops (per square root of the population), 1.4653, which is 7.2 times more than in Alaska, the state with the fewest at 0.2027.

Maine has the lowest average car insurance rate, $925, which is 2.7 times lower than in Michigan, the state with the highest at $2,484.



To view the full report and see where Mid-South states rank, click here.

