3rd man charged with murder of CBHS grad

A third person is in jail for the murder of a Christian Brothers High School grad in 2016.

Eddie McDonald, 18, was shot and killed at a party in Cordova in December 2016.

Investigators said a fight started at the party and when people started leaving, shots rang out.

McDonald's parents said he died pushing others out of the way. He was majoring in criminology at Southwest Tennessee Community College with the dream of being a police officer.

Less than a week later, Aaron Marr, 18, and Jeylon Harvey, 19, were arrested and charged with McDonald's murder.

Mario Colbert, 20, was arrested Monday. He's charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, three counts of assault, four counts of employing a firearm to commit a felony, four counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

