Man shot after breaking into health clinic - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot after breaking into health clinic

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Viewer) (Source: Viewer)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot after breaking into a health clinic Tuesday morning.

Investigators said someone broke into Secured Nursing Care on Summer Avenue, near Highland Street.

Police said the suspect was shot and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The man in the hospital has not yet been charged with a crime.

Investigators did not release any information about who shot the suspect.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Dad punishes 'bully' son by making him run to school

    Dad punishes 'bully' son by making him run to school

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:58 AM EST2018-03-06 11:58:09 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:14 AM EST2018-03-06 16:14:07 GMT

    The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.

    More >>

    The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.

    More >>

  • 20-year-old sues Walmart, Dick's because they wouldn't sell him guns

    20-year-old sues Walmart, Dick's because they wouldn't sell him guns

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:46 AM EST2018-03-06 12:46:56 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 8:39 AM EST2018-03-06 13:39:48 GMT

    Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.

    More >>

    Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.

    More >>

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:12 PM EST2018-03-06 17:12:56 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    More >>

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly