Big River Trail to expand through 30 miles through Arkansas - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Big River Trail to expand through 30 miles through Arkansas

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Big River Trail) (Source: Big River Trail)
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) -

Arkansas' Big River Trail is expanding.

The trail system atop the Mississippi River levee system will add 30 miles from the end of the trail in Marianna to the Arkansas Delta Heritage Trail, taking it right through Downtown Helena.

The expansion will be done from a $1.186 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

The 30-mile cycling route is set to open by the end of 2019. It'll offer camping, hiking, fishing, and dining experiences in the Ozark National Forest.

The trail currently sits at 70 miles, connected to Big River Crossing in Memphis and West Memphis.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Dad punishes 'bully' son by making him run to school

    Dad punishes 'bully' son by making him run to school

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:58 AM EST2018-03-06 11:58:09 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:14 AM EST2018-03-06 16:14:07 GMT

    The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.

    More >>

    The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.

    More >>

  • 20-year-old sues Walmart, Dick's because they wouldn't sell him guns

    20-year-old sues Walmart, Dick's because they wouldn't sell him guns

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:46 AM EST2018-03-06 12:46:56 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 8:39 AM EST2018-03-06 13:39:48 GMT

    Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.

    More >>

    Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.

    More >>

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:12 PM EST2018-03-06 17:12:56 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    More >>

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly