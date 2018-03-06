Big River Trail to expand through 30 miles through Arkansas

Arkansas' Big River Trail is expanding.More >>
Arkansas' Big River Trail is expanding.More >>
A man was shot after breaking into a health clinic Tuesday morning.More >>
A man was shot after breaking into a health clinic Tuesday morning.More >>
Memphis City Council will discuss a proposal on Monday to pay for a study in communities where Kroger stores were shut down last month. Councilman Edmund Ford is asking for around $18,500 from the city's operating budget to pay for a grocery feasibility study to look at bringing in other grocery options in the area. Ford talked about the study and possible incentives for developing grocery stores in under served areas at the last council meeting. Kroger closed three Mid-South store...More >>
Memphis City Council will discuss a proposal on Monday to pay for a study in communities where Kroger stores were shut down last month. Councilman Edmund Ford is asking for around $18,500 from the city's operating budget to pay for a grocery feasibility study to look at bringing in other grocery options in the area. Ford talked about the study and possible incentives for developing grocery stores in under served areas at the last council meeting. Kroger closed three Mid-South store...More >>
With U.S. traffic congestion costing the average driver $1,400 per year and the U.S. ranked 13th in the world in road quality, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018's Best & Worst States to Drive in.More >>
With U.S. traffic congestion costing the average driver $1,400 per year and the U.S. ranked 13th in the world in road quality, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018's Best & Worst States to Drive in.More >>
A tourism tax bill that would benefit Southaven parks is on its way to Governor Phil Bryant.More >>
A tourism tax bill that would benefit Southaven parks is on its way to Governor Phil Bryant.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.More >>
Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
A Memphis grandmother is behind bars, accused of trying to smuggle several types of drugs to her grandson in jail.More >>
A Memphis grandmother is behind bars, accused of trying to smuggle several types of drugs to her grandson in jail.More >>
A New York City college is trying to evict a 32-year-old former student who has refused to leave her dorm room since dropping out in 2016.More >>
A New York City college is trying to evict a 32-year-old former student who has refused to leave her dorm room since dropping out in 2016.More >>
A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.More >>
A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>