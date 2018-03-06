Big River Trail to expand through 30 miles through Arkansas

Arkansas' Big River Trail is expanding.

The trail system atop the Mississippi River levee system will add 30 miles from the end of the trail in Marianna to the Arkansas Delta Heritage Trail, taking it right through Downtown Helena.

The expansion will be done from a $1.186 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

The 30-mile cycling route is set to open by the end of 2019. It'll offer camping, hiking, fishing, and dining experiences in the Ozark National Forest.

The trail currently sits at 70 miles, connected to Big River Crossing in Memphis and West Memphis.

