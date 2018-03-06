Police searching for escaped Shelby County inmate - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police searching for escaped Shelby County inmate

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Jodie Pope (Source: Shelby County Mayor's Office) Jodie Pope (Source: Shelby County Mayor's Office)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Police are searching for an inmate they say escaped from a trash crew Tuesday morning. 

Officials say 24-year-old Jodie Pope was on a trash crew when he escaped through bushes on Highway 385 at the Riverdale exit ramp. 

Pope is serving a six year sentence for robbery and had no prior disciplinary issues will in jail. 

He was last seen wearing a blue jeans, and a light blue shirt with SCDC on the back in yellow letters.

