Police searching for escaped Shelby County inmate

Police are searching for an inmate they say escaped from a trash crew Tuesday morning.

Officials say 24-year-old Jodie Pope was on a trash crew when he escaped through bushes on Highway 385 at the Riverdale exit ramp.

Pope is serving a six year sentence for robbery and had no prior disciplinary issues will in jail.

He was last seen wearing a blue jeans, and a light blue shirt with SCDC on the back in yellow letters.

