Shelby County inmate who walked away from work detail found hiding out at motel

A Shelby County inmate who walked away from a work detail was returned to jail after police found him hiding out at a motel.

Officers said Jodie Pope, 24, was on a trash crew Wednesday when he escaped through bushes on Highway 385 at the Riverdale exit ramp.

Pope is in the middle of a six-year sentence for robbery.

Officers later discovered on Thursday that Keyshona Weathersby, the mother of Pope's children, rented a motel room at Motel 6 on Old Austin Peay. Detectives contacted motel staff who said someone matching Pope's description was seen there.

Officers knocked on the door of Weathersby's room. They said they spotted Pope on the bed trying to get up.

Detectives then placed Pope into custody and also arrested Weathersby, who admitted to officers that she rented the room so Pope could hide from law enforcement. She also told them she picked Pope up at a gas station after he walked away.

