Nike leaks possible logo update for Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies might be in for a new look next season.

According to SportsLogos.net, the Grizzlies logo is set for a color change for the 2018-19 season.

According to SportsLogos' Conrad Burry, the logo (along with a new look for the Denver Nuggets) was leaked in a mix-up from Nike. Burry said he's since confirmed that the logos are real.

The updated logo nixes the baby blue and uses more Beale St. Blue, along with surrounding the whole logo in a dark grey.

There is also a tweak to the Beale St. Blue and yellows, with each becoming a hint darker.

If the change proves true, it's likely we will see a uniform change as well. Would the Grizz reboot their whole uniform, or just go with a slight upgrade? Only time will tell.

