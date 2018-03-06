MLGW: Smart meters do not cause outages

Memphis City Council members said they've gotten complaints that power service has become unreliable since the installation of MLGW smart meters.

MLGW said that is simply not true.

"Smart meters do not cause outages, in fact, as we ultimately get deployed, the smart meter will assist us in determining there's an outage," Interim MLGW CEO Dana Jeanes said.

The utility company anticipates its smart meter deployment will be complete by the end of 2019.

The $220 million project will result in 1 million smart meters in the MLGW service area.

Still, residents can opt out of having a smart meter installed. Contact MLGW for details.

