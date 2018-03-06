Multimillion dollar set arrives in Memphis for Wicked performance

Orpheum Theatre is offering $25 tickets to see one of the most popular musicals on tour.

Get $25 tickets to see Wicked at Orpheum Theatre

More than 80 crew members spent Tuesday unloading the set for Wicked at Orpheum Theatre.

The wildly popular musical is in town for more than two weeks! Click here to buy your tickets.

The crew had to unload 13 tractor-trailers full of equipment. The whole process takes nearly 2.5 days.

Wicked's set is one of the more elaborate in all of showbiz--rivaling productions of Phantom of the Opera or Lion King.

"It's a pretty big spectacle," Wicked manager Steve Quinn said. "We've got $2 million worth of costumes, and it's a lot of fun."

Cast members arrive in Memphis on Wednesday and the first show is set for 7:30 p.m.

Interested in attending the show for just $25? Here's how you could do that.

