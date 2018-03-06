Multimillion dollar set arrives in Memphis for Wicked performance

Orpheum Theatre is offering $25 tickets to see one of the most popular musicals on tour.More >>
A former Mid-South pastor accused of raping two underage boys has been arrested, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office confirms.More >>
Elvis Presley Boulevard had to be shut down Tuesday when a power line fell into the road.More >>
More than 80 crew members spent Tuesday unloading the set for Wicked at Orpheum Theatre.More >>
A third person is in jail for the murder of a Christian Brothers High School grad in 2016.More >>
The Memphis Grizzlies might be in for a new look next season.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
An Ashland County mom has now been officially charged after her 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister multiple times Saturday.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
