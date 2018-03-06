Falling power line shuts down Elvis Presley Boulevard - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Falling power line shuts down Elvis Presley Boulevard

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Elvis Presley Boulevard had to be shut down Tuesday when a power line fell into the road.

Memphis Police Department blocked the road in both directions between Rose Hill Road and Kimball Avenue to keep drivers safe.

A live power line was hanging across the road after a power pole started to come down.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

