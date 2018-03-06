Former Atoka pastor arrested for sexual abuse of child younger than 13

A former Mid-South pastor accused of raping two underage boys has been arrested, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

Ronnie Gorton, the former worship leader at Awakening Church in Atoka, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He is charged with 47 counts related to sexual abuse.

The charges include aggravated sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13, rape, sexual battery by an authority figure, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said several of those counts pertain to abuse of the same victim. They did not specify how many victims they believe Gorton abused.

Tipton County investigators said a 17-year-old boy accused Gorton of sexually assaulting, molesting, and raping him on multiple occasions, with the most recent crime happening earlier this year.

Atoka Police Department said it received a similar report about Gorton from a different man who said something similar happened to him years ago. The 20-year-old said he was also underage at the time.

WMC Action News 5's Janice Broach is in Tipton County learning more about the allegations.

