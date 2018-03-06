City council considers bringing Delta back to Memphis

Memphis City Council members plan to sign a letter to Delta Airlines and FedEx it to Atlanta, Georgia, asking the carrier to re-open its hub at Memphis International Airport.

The request comes amid tension between Delta and Georgia lawmakers when the airline ended an NRA discount program.

Memphis has a long history with Delta. City council members said they hope the airline will consider setting up a larger presence here as largely symbolic in nature.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to Delta for a comment, but we have not heard back.

MEM released a statement, saying it doesn't want to comment on the Delta/Georgia situation specifically. But the airport did say it has regular air service dialogue with numerous airlines including Delta.

The Airport Authority is committed to increasing air service from all of our airline partners and appreciates any community support to boost these efforts. While we do not feel it is appropriate to comment on this issue specifically, the airport has regular air service dialogue with numerous airlines, including Delta.

