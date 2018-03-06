Multiple vehicle accidents cause traffic delays on I-40, I-240 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Multiple vehicle accidents cause traffic delays on I-40, I-240

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Traffic backed up on I-240 (Source: TDOT)
Police close one lane on I-40. (Source: TDOT)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Crews are responded to two separate crashes involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 40 and Interstate 240 around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The accident on I-40 eastbound happened at mile marker 2, near the Chelsea Avenue exit. 

The accident on I-240 southbound happened at mile marker 26, just past the Norris Road exit.

Both crashes have since been cleared.

