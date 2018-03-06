Political expert weighs in on Nashville mayor's scandal

Nashville's mayor pleaded guilty to theft and agreed to resign her position following a scandal involving her bodyguard.

Mayor Megan Barry had an extramarital affair with her bodyguard. She also used city funds to pay for the tryst.

Barry will serve three years' probation and will have to repay the city $11,000.

A political expert in Memphis said it's possible that Barry used her resignation as a bargaining chip with the District Attorney's Office.

"We have certainly seen scandalous things in mayors' offices but this had every bit of the drama to it. It had misuse of taxpayer money; it had a salacious affair. There are so many things that captivated people that were following the scandal," Steve Reid said.

Barry was a rising Democratic star. She was also Nashville's first female mayor, but now she's out of office and likely out of politics forever.

Vice Mayor David Briley has already been sworn in to serve as mayor, but the city will hold an election in August to find the city's new mayor.

