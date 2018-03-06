Man critical after Driftwood Ave. shooting

Memphis Police Department confirms a man is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Driftwood Avenue, near the intersection of North Watkins Street and Whitney Avenue.

The victim was hospitalized, and reports say the man may have been in his house when he was shot through the window.

No suspect information is available at this time. If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

