TN elementary school removes mural depicting lynching

A painting of a Confederate flag and a mural depicting a lynching has been removed from a Tennessee school gymnasium wall.

The mural inside South Cumberland Elementary, 100 miles east of Nashville, showed a white man hanging from a rope tied to a branch. Another person standing nearby is holding a Confederate flag.

The painting was intended to depict an athletic team rivalry, but parents say it should have never been painted.

“Now that has gone too far with me,” one parent said. “I'm a soft person, but when it comes to that and in school, it's not the best example for kids to see that. It is kind of offensive to have someone hanging on something like that.”

It is unclear how long the mural has been up.

Confederate symbols have been hotly debated since deadly protests by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year.

"Concerns regarding graphics in our gymnasium have been dealt with by removing the rebel flags painted on the wall, and by modifying the mural on the wall as well," school principal Darrell Threet said in a statement to CNN. "I guarantee you the black children noticed it, and the white children don't need to see this either.”

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.