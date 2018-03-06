'Striking Voices' exhibit honoring sanitation workers opens at library

Opening night of the exhibit was on March 6 (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The story of the 1968 Sanitation Worker strike is being told by the people who lived it.

A new multimedia exhibit called "Striking Voices" is now on display at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library.

It's the product of three years of research, interviews, and photographs.

The journalist who led the project said the strike is more than just a chapter in history, it was a critical moment in the lives of those workers and their families.

"We really hope that all of Memphis comes and sees the heart in these men and these families and how they endured and hears their stories,” producer Emily Yellin said.

Many of the stories play on iPads located throughout the gallery.

The exhibit runs through April 22.

