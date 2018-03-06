120-day moratorium approved on new city murals

There is new fallout from the controversy over the murals painted on a Midtown Underpass.

Memphis City Council has voted for a 120-day moratorium on any new public art murals.

This comes after objections to these murals on Willett Street near Lamar Avenue, some of which were accidentally painted over when city crews showed up to remove images deemed offensive.

Councilmembers say they need to create a better process for how murals are approved.

