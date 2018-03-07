Pothole investigation, City leaders ask Delta to come back, Cool and sunny today, A Change to U of Memphis basketball?

Good Wednesday morning!

There is a new report out this morning that suggests Penny Hardaway is getting ready to be a college coach and that Memphis is seriously considering firing Tubby Smith and replacing him with Hardaway. We'll explain what other name is surfacing that could be on a new staff at Memphis.

Memphis City Council members plan to sign a letter to Delta Airlines and FedEx it to Atlanta. They are asking the airline to bring its hub back to Memphis. We'll explain the reasons behind the move this morning.

WMC Action News 5 did some digging into how many claims the City of Memphis paid out to people with pothole damage over a 3 year period. We'll explain the numbers and the state law the city stands behind.

The Mid-South Food Bank, after more than 35 years of helping eliminate hunger in the Mid-South, is undertaking a new and amazing project and a new place to do business. However, your help is needed to make it happen. We'll explain this morning.

We're learning new details on a former Mid-South pastor accused of raping two underage boys is in the Tipton County Jail. He is being held on a 500,000 bond. Details this morning on #wmc5.

Cool conditions this morning..temps in the 30s but sunshine today with highs near 50. Details on the rest of the day and the week on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

