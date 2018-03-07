10-year-old girl shot while sleeping

A 10-year-old girl was shot in her sleep Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened on Bonita Drive several hours after midnight.

Family members said Jeriyah McFarland was sleeping in her bed when the bullet hit her in the arm.

McFarland was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. Her father said he doesn't know who or why anyone would do this.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

