2 arrested for 2-day robbery spree

Two men are in jail after a robbery spree that spread across seven locations in just two days.

The robberies included the men snatching a woman's car keys at Marathon gas station on Winchester Road, snatching a purse from a woman at a shopping center on Germantown Parkway, robbing a man at gunpoint at a gas station on Holmes and stealing his car, among other crimes.

Investigators said they also returned to the shopping center and twice took purses or wallets from women unloading groceries at Kroger.

Angelo Bunting, 20, and Tyun Turnage, 18, are behind bars for these crimes.

Turnage is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

Bunting faces five counts of aggravated robbery, identity theft, theft of property, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

