Couple celebrates engagement at Gibson's Donuts

Couple celebrates engagement at Gibson's Donuts

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Facebook/Gibson's Donuts) (Source: Facebook/Gibson's Donuts)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One lucky couple is celebrating their engagement in the best way--with donuts!

One lovebird popped the question at Gibson's Donuts in Memphis, with the classic light-up sign illuminating their special moment.

The couple went home with a bag of sweets and a ring on a finger.

What a special moment--one that calls for....donuts!

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5.

