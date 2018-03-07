Body found on Highway 51 in Atoka - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Body found on Highway 51 in Atoka

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
ATOKA, TN (WMC) -

Atoka Police Department is investigating after a body was found on Highway 51. 

Police were made aware of the body around 7 a.m.

The cause of death has not been determined. 

We have a crew headed to Tipton County to gather more details. 

