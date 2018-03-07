Allegiant brings nonstop flight from Memphis to Oakland

Allegiant Air is bringing its ninth nonstop flight to Memphis starting this spring.

The airline announced Wednesday that it is adding a new flight from Memphis to Oakland starting May 30.

“This is an extremely positive development for MEM, as it adds another West Coast destination for our passengers,” Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority said.

The new flight will run seasonally from May until August.

The addition brings the total number of destinations from Memphis International to 35.

