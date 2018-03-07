Allegiant brings nonstop flight from Memphis to Oakland

Allegiant Air is bringing its ninth nonstop flight to Memphis starting this spring.More >>
One lucky couple is celebrating their engagement in the best way--with donuts!More >>
Two men are in jail after a robbery spree that spread across seven locations in just two days.More >>
Atoka Police Department is investigating after a body was found on Highway 51.More >>
The current head coach at East High School has been linked to the Tigers in past coaching searches, and his name has appeared once again despite the Tigers not even having an opening.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
The constable says the “challenge” to arrest the most people was meant to be a joke, and there is no quota system in place in the precinct.More >>
A service was held Tuesday for Dean Jarrell after he died on Friday. This is one of 167 flu deaths in South Carolina this season.More >>
A man made a Facebook post saying he has an engagement ring he bought and never got to use.More >>
Russell County Sheriff’s Office has received a report of two people being shot.More >>
The Hallsville Bobcat Belles showed off their 'moooves' at a contest recently, and the video has quickly gone viral.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
An Ashland County mom has now been officially charged after her 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister multiple times Saturday.More >>
