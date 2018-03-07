Former town recorder indicted for using town money on car loan

The former town recorder for Burlison, Tennessee, was indicted on charges of theft and official misconduct.

Investigators said Andrea Hopkins used public money to pay for her personal expenses.

Investigators said Hopkins spent $747.69--most of this money went toward a car loan payment; however, some also went to paying a personal medical bill, and to pay out-of-state taxes.

Hopkins admitted to using the money, but said she refunded the town for all three of her improper transactions before resigning in October 2017.

A Tipton County grand jury indicted Hopkins on three counts of theft under $1,000 and official misconduct.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.