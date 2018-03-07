Another test confirms Memphis drinking water unaffected by arsenic near gas plant

Environmental experts confirm toxins in groundwater near a Memphis natural gas plant are not getting into the drinking water.

Tennessee Valley Authority received results from yet another investigation into the groundwater near its new Allen Fossil Plant. TVA submitted those results to Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

The tests showed that the water with high levels of arsenic, lead, and fluoride are not contaminating the Memphis Aquifer.

Despite another test saying Memphis drinking water remains safe, TVA said it remains committed to not operating the wells around the contaminated water at this time.

Rather than using the wells, TVA is working on contingency plans to supply cooling water to the natural gas plant. TVA expects to begin operations at the facility sometime this spring, as scheduled.

