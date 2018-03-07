University of Memphis considering adding middle school to campus - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

University of Memphis considering adding middle school to campus

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
University of Memphis (Source: WMC Action News 5) University of Memphis (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

University of Memphis is considering adding a middle school to campus.

The university currently houses a primary laboratory school, Campus Elementary School. That school is one of the top rated schools in the country. 

University of Memphis President David Rudd asked board members to support a study that would explore the possibility of having a middle school on campus. 

There is no word on when the study would be complete. 

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly