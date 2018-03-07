Kroger's closed Orange Mound store not for sale

As Memphis City Council members look to attract new grocery stores to Orange Mound, Kroger is keeping the location of its former supermarket off the market.

The property at 2269 Lamar Ave. has been closed since Feb. 3. A private security company still patrols the parking lot, but it's not clear when or if the building will be made available to another business.

Tax records show the parcel belongs to Kroger Limited Partnership--registered to the chain's headquarters in Cincinnati. As of early March, the property had not been listed in Kroger's portfolio of "surplus" properties--abandoned storefronts available for lease or purchase.

"When Kroger outgrows one of its properties, it provides the perfect opportunity for your business to grow in a proven retail location," the website explains. "Kroger Real Estate is committed to recycling its outgrown locations with new users, and working with the communities in which we serve to ensure that our closed locations are left in good hands for the future."

Teresa Dickerson with Kroger's Delta Region confirmed the Lamar Avenue location has not been "officially" listed and said there was not a timeline for when the building might be made available.

Kroger does not own the site of its other shuttered store at 1977 S. 3rd Street. That store was a tenant of the Southgate Shopping Center, which is owned by Memphis-based developer Belz Enterprises.

Other former Kroger locations have struggled to find a new tenant. The store at 4075 American Way closed in February 2015 and is still listed for sublease.

Kroger has made real estate holdings part of its businesses strategy. The company owns 18 acres of mostly empty lots in the Washington Bottoms area near its Crosstown store at Poplar and Cleveland.

Despite snapping up the parcels three years ago, no development plans have been announced for the area aside from a new fuel center set to open this year.

