100 teens needed to fight blight this summer

One hundred youth are needed to fight blight in Shelby County this summer while also getting paid.

The County Mayor's Fight Blight Team will work in some of the hardest hit communities.

The youth, who should be between 14-20 years old, will get paid $9 an hour.

Teams will pick up roadside litter and conduct neighborhood beautification projects.

The program runs Monday through Fridays from June 1 through July 26, and lunch is provided.

To sign up, visit the Shelby County Mayor’s website.

