Union Avenue burglar sought after multiple crimes

Police are on the hunt for a man suspected in multiple Union Avenue burglaries.

Memphis Police Department released surveillance video showing a man breaking into PetVax Midtown.

Officers arrived at the business Monday morning to find the front glass door had been smashed. The suspect rummaged around inside the building, but he did not take anything.

The same suspect is suspected of burglarizing Union Avenue locations of Nandwani's Custom Tailors and Sherwin Williams.

If you can identify the burglar call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274), text 'AWARD' to 274637 or visit www.528cash.org.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.