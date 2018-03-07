4th baby Francois langur born at Memphis Zoo since 2014

Another Francois langur monkey has been born at Memphis Zoo, marking the fourth in four years!

Reagan is the daughter of Jean Grey and Jay Jay. She was born on President's Day in 2018.

“Jean Grey is an excellent mother, and she has a lot of great help from the rest of the group,” said Courtney Janney, curator. “Mother and baby are doing well, and are currently on exhibit.”

Last year, a baby Francois langur made history by being born to the oldest mother. Ripley's mother, Tanah, was 22 years old when she gave birth to Ripley.

All of the zoo's Francois langurs are on exhibit. You'll easily be able to notice Reagan, because she will be orange. Baby Francois langurs are born orange; they eventually replace their orange fur with black fur.

