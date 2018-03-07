4th baby Francois langur born at Memphis Zoo since 2014

A person fired shot in the area where Memphis police officers were, drove away, and crashed the car, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The leader of Paint Memphis is speaking out about a mural moratorium put in place by Memphis City Council. It’s all part of the latest chapter in a feud over public art.More >>
Another Francois langur monkey has been born at Memphis Zoo, marking the fourth in four years!More >>
Students at a Memphis elementary school raised $1,821 during a six-week fundraiser.More >>
Memphis moms are marching against gun violence.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
The man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl and assaulting her mother will remain behind bars after waiving a hearing before a bond judge Wednesday.More >>
Tens of thousands of people who attended a national cheerleading competiton have been told to look out for signs of the mumps after an infected person attended the championship last month.More >>
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >>
A woman says a Richmond Public Schools employee showed her 8th grade son and three other kids a homemade sex tape on his cell phone, but the employee has not been charged with a crime.More >>
Benjamin Russell High School student Abby Brown had no idea what her fellow students and teachers had in mind as they began planning something big for her one day in late February.More >>
A Jonesboro woman just became a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.More >>
