Students raise $1,800 in cancer fundraiser

Students at a Memphis elementary school raised $1,821 during a six-week fundraiser.

Children at Nexus STEM Elementary School set out to raise $1,200, but they went above and beyond their goal.

The money will be given to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Teacher and cancer survivor, Mrs. Glover, created and launched the fundraiser.

"The scholars were able to complete various STEM exercises related to their bodies. They also learned to be Ready, Responsible and Respectful," Glover said. "They were always ready to turn in their donations, no matter how big or small. They also learned to be responsible because they were careful not to lose any money. Lastly, they learned to be respectful of people who are fighting cancer. Our Nexus Cubs are becoming little philanthropists!"

