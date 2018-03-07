Shots fired at police prior to Midtown chase

A person fired shot in the area where Memphis police officers were, drove away, and crashed the car, according to Memphis Police Department.

Helicopters and police cars responded to the crash after the vehicle caught on fire in Midtown near the intersection of Forrest Avenue and North Avalon Street. The crash happened as police chased after the vehicle.

Police said officers did not return fire.

One of the suspects is in custody. Police are still searching for another suspect, described as a black male wearing black pants and a white tank top.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene at Forrest and North Avalon regarding a shooting. Preliminary info: an unknown suspect fired shots in the area where officers were present. Susps fled the scene. One suspect is in custody. Officers did not return fire. Additional details will follow. pic.twitter.com/SwXferun4S — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 7, 2018

