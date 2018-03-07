'Less than a person': Woman speaks out after detained by federal agents

A woman is speaking out after she said she was unjustly detained by a federal agent following a car crash.More >>
A person fired shot in the area where Memphis police officers were, drove away, and crashed the car, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
University of Memphis head men's basketball coach Tubby Smith wanted nothing to do with talk of his job security at Tigers media availability Wednesday.More >>
The leader of Paint Memphis is speaking out about a mural moratorium put in place by Memphis City Council. It’s all part of the latest chapter in a feud over public art.More >>
Another Francois langur monkey has been born at Memphis Zoo, marking the fourth in four years!More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
St. Tammany Parish officials held a news conference Wednesday updating the public on the arrests made in connection to a couple found submerged in a car at a Pearl River boat ramp.More >>
Amazon Echo users say the device's voice assistant, Alexa, has been randomly laughing and it's sort of terrifying, multiple media outlets report.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
A Jonesboro woman just became a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.More >>
The man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl and assaulting her mother will remain behind bars after waiving a hearing before a bond judge Wednesday.More >>
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >>
A woman says a Richmond Public Schools employee showed her 8th grade son and three other kids a homemade sex tape on his cell phone, but the employee has not been charged with a crime.More >>
