Prom dreams dashed: Students barred from attending dance

It's something most students look forward to and talk about long after.

But some Lewisburg High students won't be going to prom this year.

"I'm pretty bummed out,” junior Michael Ward said.

Ward can't go to his high school prom because he has five unexcused absences. It’s the same thing for Lewisburg junior Weston Rowland.

"Everyone's kind of bummed out,” Rowland said. “I hear a lot of talk, they're just mad they can't get a ticket."

DeSoto County Schools said there have always been prom restrictions like no more than five unexcused absences, no failing grades, or significant disciplinary issues. Seniors also get first dibs on tickets.

But students said most of that was never enforced. However, this year is different because of a change in locations for the prom.

Students said it originally was supposed to be at a Memphis hotel but now is being held on a Mississippi Riverboat, which is a smaller venue.

The Lewisburg students said not getting a ticket to their high school prom isn't stopping them.

"A lot of students are throwing their own little prom," Rowland said.

There's another school in Olive Branch having a prom at Olive Branch High, and students are inquiring about going to that prom instead.

"I believe if we're able to attend Olive Branch prom, that's what we'll end up doing," Ward said.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to see if Olive Branch will let the Lewisburg students got to their prom and has not gotten an answer.

