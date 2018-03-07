Pedestrian dies after being hit by car - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.

Memphis Police Department said the 58-year-old man was hit in front of the Memphis Central Library on Poplar Avenue. 

Police said the driver stayed on the scene and won't be charged. 

The victim has not been identified at this time.

