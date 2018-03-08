Grizzlies lose 15th straight despite Brooks' career night

The Memphis Grizzlies traveled to Chicago on Wednesday trying to halt their franchise record 14 straight losses.
The Bulls, who are also struggling, received a warning from the league to stop resting players for the purpose of "tanking." This race to the bottom is getting crazy.
Rookie Lauri Markannan had a big game for the Bulls with 22 points and 6 rebounds. Bulls went up 21 in the third quarter.
But the Grizz would battle back behind a career high 29 points from Dillon Brooks, including 20 in the 4th quarter.
Grizz cut it all the way to one, but can't get over the hump.
Bulls win it,119-110
The Grizzlies, now 18-46, next host the Utah Jazz on Friday night.
