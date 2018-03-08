Tigers hit the court today with talk of coaching changes, rain on the way this week, job fair at Desoto schools

Good Thursday morning!

The Memphis International Airport is undergoing a huge $200 million renovation to modernize its terminal. This morning there is an event for construction companies wanting to bid on the process. We'll explain the updates and what to expect this morning in a live report on #wmc5.

The Memphis Tigers Men's Basketball team face South Florida in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament today, but Tiger fans have their minds on a potential coaching change for the Tiger basketball program...that could see Penny Hardaway in, and Tubby Smith out. We'll update you on what is being said about that potential move this morning.

The number of deaths in Arkansas from the flu this season is now up to 184. It's the deadliest for Arkansas since the Health department began tracking the deaths in 2000. We'll explain when health leaders believe the season is expected to end this morning.

There a career fair at Desoto County Schools today. We'll give you the details of when and who school leaders are looking for this morning.

Sunshine and cool temps again today with highs near 50. We'll tell you when rain is expected back in the forecast. Weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.

Memphis reportedly mulling Penny Hardaway as next head coach

