Fire breaks out at Memphis apartment complex

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A fire broke out at a Memphis apartment complex Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze around 4:30.

Officials said the fire caused damage to two apartments, causing a partial roof collapse.

Nobody was injured during the blaze.

Family members said the fire started when their air conditioning unit malfunctioned.

