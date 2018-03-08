Proposed bill aims to change how DUIs are reported across U.S.

The man accused of the DUI crash that killed two Briarcrest High School students pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to 120 years in prison. However, the judge suspended 60 of those years meaning Penson will spend 60 years in prison.More >>
An anthropology professor said remains found on a remote Pacific Island are "99 percent likely" the bones of Amelia Earhart.More >>
Whenever construction or lane closures impact your travel plans, I always advise drivers to merge early. Recently, a viewer sent me an interesting article where Washington State joined Minnesota to encourage "zipper merging."More >>
A person fired shot in the area where Memphis police officers were, drove away, and crashed the car, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A new nonstop flight will connect Memphis and Denver this fall.More >>
A new bill spearheaded by a Memphis congressman would change the way law enforcement across the country reports DUI arrests.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
The family says it wasn’t until they sat down for a serving that they noticed the cereal had a “best by” date of 1997.More >>
The suspect faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
Some Emperor penguins took up interest a camera when Eddie Gault, an Australian Antarctic expeditioner, left it on the ice.More >>
Three years after her ill-fated mission, human bones were found on Nikumaroro Island, a west Pacific island near Earhart's projected flight path.More >>
