Proposed bill aims to change how DUIs are reported across U.S.

It has been 18 years since a drunk driver took the lives of Dave Brown's pregnant daughter Stefanie and baby granddaughter Zadie.

It has been 18 years since a drunk driver took the lives of Dave Brown's pregnant daughter Stefanie and baby granddaughter Zadie.

Andy Wise's investigation reveals how a mandatory reporting requirement to report city/county DUI records to the National Crime Information Center might have kept a habitual drunk driver off the road -- and saved Rachel Lynch and Maddie Kruse.

Andy Wise's investigation reveals how a mandatory reporting requirement to report city/county DUI records to the National Crime Information Center might have kept a habitual drunk driver off the road -- and saved Rachel Lynch and Maddie Kruse.

The man accused of the DUI crash that killed two Briarcrest High School students pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to 120 years in prison. However, the judge suspended 60 of those years meaning Penson will spend 60 years in prison.

The man accused of the DUI crash that killed two Briarcrest High School students pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to 120 years in prison. However, the judge suspended 60 of those years meaning Penson will spend 60 years in prison.

Rachel Lynch and Maddie Kruse, both 17 years old, were killed when Penson rear-ended their car while driving drunk. (Source: Victims' families)

A new bill spearheaded by a Memphis congressman would change the way law enforcement across the country reports DUI arrests.

Congressmen Steve Cohen (D-TN) and Steve Chabot (R-OH) introduced the DUI Reporting Act on Thursday.

The bill is to "address the loophole in our nation's drunken-driving laws that enables repeat DUI offenders to be charged and tried as first-time offenders because of inconsistent reporting."

The bill is supported by a group of bipartisan co-sponsors including Ryan Costello (R-PA), Julia Brownley (D-CA), Carlos Curbelo (R-FL), Suzan DelBene (D-WA), Trent Kelly (R-MS), Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM), Tom Marino (R-PA), Betty McCollum (D-MN), and Jerrold Nadler (D-NY).

Cohen cited the case of Melandus Penson, who killed two 17-year-olds on Highway 78 in Marshall County, Mississippi, in 2015.

Penson was nearly twice the legal blood alcohol limit at the time of the crash and was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the deaths of Rachel Lynch and Maddie Kruse.

Between 2008 and 2015, Penson was charged with DUI seven times with five convictions. Each time he was convicted, he pleaded guilty and was convicted as a first-time DUI offender.

The reason, according to the WMC Action News investigation, is none of the counties or municipalities reported Penson's DUI history to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), the national database that police can access instantly at their desks or in their patrol cars virtually everywhere in the country.

As a result, Penson's past DUI convictions never showed up when the Mississippi Highway Patrol ran his record on the NCIC, even when Penson had separate arrests within the same county.

“This bill will save lives by enacting common-sense, bipartisan reforms to harmonize reporting standards for DUI offenses across the states,” Cohen said. “A DUI somewhere should be recognized as a DUI anywhere. It should not matter where you are caught driving drunk. If you drive drunk, previous offenses should be recorded and penalties should increase so innocent lives can be saved. The accrual of multiple first-time DUI offenses is unconscionable and must be brought to an end.”

Arianna Poindexter is looking to discuss this newly proposed bill with lawmakers and anti-drunk driving advocates. Hear more from them tonight on WMC Action News 5 and 6.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.