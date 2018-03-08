Bones found likely belong to Amelia Earhart, UT anthropologist says

New evidence suggests Amelia Earhart spent her final moments as a castaway on an island in the Pacific Ocean.

New evidence suggests Amelia Earhart spent her final moments as a castaway on an island in the Pacific Ocean.

A newly discovered photograph suggests legendary aviator Amelia Earhart, who vanished 80 years ago on a round-the-world flight, survived a crash-landing in the Marshall Islands.

A newly discovered photograph suggests legendary aviator Amelia Earhart, who vanished 80 years ago on a round-the-world flight, survived a crash-landing in the Marshall Islands.

Memphis pilot, researcher weighs in on the new Amelia Earhart photo evidence

Memphis pilot, researcher weighs in on the new Amelia Earhart photo evidence

An anthropology professor said remains found on a remote Pacific Island are "99 percent likely" the bones of Amelia Earhart.

The remains were found in 1940, but an expert at the time said they belonged to a middle-aged man.

Richard Jantz, a professor at University of Tennessee, said that expert was wrong.

These bones are much more similar to Amelia Earhart than they are to anyone else,'' Jantz told Joe Fryer on TODAY Thursday. "If these bones are not Amelia Earhart, the person to whom they do belong just happened to be very similar to her, and that's unlikely,'

Of course, this 80-year mystery isn't going to be solved that easily.

The bones in question are currently missing.

Jantz is basing his expert opinion on measurements of the bones--measurements that were taken in 1940.

Still, Jantz' opinion matches with the prevailing theory of Earhart's disappearance: Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan lived as castaways on remote islands in the Pacific when they crashed during their 1937 attempt to fly around the world.

Last year, the History Channel produced a special report featuring a photograph that some people theorized showed Earhart and Noonan in the Marshall Islands.

That photograph was highly criticized--even by a Memphis expert on the Earhart disappearance--and it was eventually debunked.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.