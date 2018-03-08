Nonstop flights connecting Memphis, Denver coming this fall

A new nonstop flight will connect Memphis and Denver this fall.

Southwest Airlines will begin the daily service between the two cities on October 3.

“This new route to Denver continues our Purpose of connecting people to what’s important in their lives, said Ana Schwager, Southwest Airlines’ Community Affairs and Grassroots Regional Leader. “The route will make it easier and faster for Memphis travelers to reach the Rocky Mountains and more destinations within the Southwest network.”

Click here to shop for tickets.

