Memphis native honored with national STEM award

A Memphis native received a national award for his contributions to STEM education.

Tennessee State University dean of the College of Engineering, Dr. S. Keith Hargrove, will receive the Ivory Dome Award during a March 9 ceremony in Texas, according to TSU.

Hargrove is a Memphis native who graduated from Westwood High School. Much of his family still lives in the Bluff City.

The Ivory Dome Award is given out every year to someone who is dedicated to increasing the number of students in the STEM discipline.

Information Technology Senior Management Forum (ITSMF) CEO and President Viola Maxwell-Thompson said Hargrove's dedication to developing the STEM leaders of tomorrow is in line with ITSMF's mission of “increasing the representation of black professionals at senior levels in technology, to impact organizational innovation and growth.”

“I am honored to received this award. It is a result of the hard work of the faculty and staff of the College of Engineering at Tennessee State University, and the partnerships we have with industries like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and K-12 Education to promote STEM careers,” Hargrove said. “This award reflects the support of TSU and our commitment to expanding the workforce in STEM and the dedication of TSU leadership and the quality of the students in our program.

Hargrove credited his advisers at TSU with steering him into a STEM career while he was an undergraduate student.

