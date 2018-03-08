Arlington High students given opportunity to take college-level nursing class

Students at Arlington High School looking to enter the field of nursing can now get college credit for a nursing course before they graduate.

WMC Action News 5 visited a Medical Therapeutics class Thursday to talk to students, where we saw many of them performing basic health science tasks, like brood pressure checks and wound care.

“I’ve never heard of dual enrollment nursing, and I’m really excited that we get to get a glimpse at that,” said Ashley Cannon.

In the 2018-2019 school year, a UT Martin professor could be teaching many of them a pre-nursing course. The Arlington Community School District said it’s the first time UT Martin will offer the class on location at a high school.

“This gets them involved with UT Martin, to see how a college course even runs, and getting their feet wet with knowing the foundations for nursing,” said Kaitlyn Scherffius, health science instructor at Arlington High School.

Alejandro Medina said he’s excited because he plans to go to UT Martin to study nursing.

“That was actually my first college option--UT Martin,” he said.

The junior said he speaks Spanish and is learning French. His desire to serve at the bedside comes from a language barrier he’s noticed for medical services in the Mid-South.

“I think it’d be a great help, because many times I see when I go to the doctor, I see people asking and trying to get a translator, I feel like I could help,” said Medina.

The district said the three-hour course will fulfill a nursing elective at UT Martin and should transfer to other colleges as well.

For Ashley Cannon, it presents a good opportunity to decide if nursing is the right fit for her.

“I’m in between doctor and nurse, getting a glimpse at what a nurse would be like, would point me toward that path if I wanted to be that,” she said.

