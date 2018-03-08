Elementary school cook attacked with screwdriver in cafeteria

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man attacked two women with a screwdriver at an elementary school.

The incident happened at about 9 a.m. Wednesday at Alcy Elementary School.

The victim, who works in the school’s cafeteria, told police that her husband called her several times Wednesday morning. She told him she couldn’t talk because she was at work.

The suspect then walked into the cafeteria through a side door and cut her with a screwdriver.

A second woman saw the attack and attempted to intervene, but he hit her with the screwdriver too.

Both women were treated at the school for their injuries. They did not need to go to the hospital.

No arrests have been made, and police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Thursday, Shelby County Schools released the following statement on the incident:

An employee of Alcy Elementary was involved in an altercation with their spouse in the school’s kitchen Wednesday. As soon as staff members were alerted to the incident, the school was immediately placed on lockdown as a precaution, and police and District Security were informed. The area where the incident occurred is isolated from students and accessible for staff only. Security protocols have been reemphasized to employees at the school, which includes locking all employee and public entrances and making sure all visitors always report to the main office.

