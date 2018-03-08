Oxford rallies to help detective's family after house fire

A North Mississippi police detective and his family are left with almost nothing after their home was damaged by a fire.

Wednesday night, tragedy struck for Oxford Police Department Detective Hardie Meeks and his family: A fire ripped through their home.

"I could not believe it. I really couldn't, and my heart broke," Pam Swain, senior vice president of Oxford Chamber of Commerce, said.

Meeks, his wife--who works in family crisis services--and their two children--a girl who was celebrating her ninth birthday that day and a 10 year old boy--all made it out alive.

While the home is not a total loss, nearly all of the family's belongs are, but the story doesn't end there.

"They love this community and the community loves them, so we wanted to do something that would bring this community--rally the community around them," Swain said.

The Lafayette-Oxford Chamber of Commerce started a drive with a Facebook video.

By Thursday morning, bags and bins of donations lined the hall in the police department. Over at the chamber office, toys and clothes fill even more bags.

While WMC Action News 5 was there, one woman stopped by to add to the growing pile.

"I thought, 'I want to do it, because maybe they'd return the favor someday if I needed it,'" the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

"We had someone come up this morning and she opened the back end of her SUV and it was packed!" Swain said.

All this love is for a man who serves his community, and now he is getting that love back ten fold.

"Not only will they help support this family but through it they'll learn how important it is for all of us to love one another in times of need because we never know when it might be us," Swain said.

If you want to help, send clothing, gift cards, or toiletries to:

299 West Jackson Avenue, Oxford Mississippi 38655.

Most important among the needs are restaurant gift cards, Kroger/Walmart gift cards, clothing/shoe store gift cards, and money (checks can be made out directly to Hardie Meeks).

Details:

Hardie: 38x34 pants, Large Tall Shirts -must be tall or they will be too short, size 14 shoes

Katrina: 5/6 or Medium clothes, Size 8 1/2 shoes

Ani: size 7/8 clothes, size 3 shoes, 3rd grade

Hayden: 10/12 clothes, size 6 shoes, 4th grade

They have a dog, so a Kroger or PetSmart card for food etc.

Specific needs:

Wet wipes

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Plastic bowls, plates

Plastic silverware

Individually packaged snacks

Cereals: Fruit-loops, Pops, Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Dove Soap

Restaurant gift cards

Kroger/Walmart gift cards

Clothing/shoe store gift cards

Some additional ideas for the kids:

Both play soccer

Ani likes coloring books and other crafts

Hayden likes sports

Both children like to read

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.